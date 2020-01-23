WASHBURN, Maine - With the announcement last year that Crown Ambulance would be discontinuing service to those communities, town officials had contracted with both Presque Isle and Caribou for coverage. Presque Isle covered to the south, while Caribou handled calls to the north of Washburn. But when Caribou announced a change in its rates, Washburn officials opted to switch to Presque Isle to provide full service to the town.
Presque Isle to cover ambulance service for Washburn
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Thu 11:37 AM, Jan 23, 2020