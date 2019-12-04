Presque Isle woman pleads guilty to passing counterfeit money

According to U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank, court records state that in December of 2018, 28 year old Vicky Leclerc contacted a person who was selling clothes on Facebook. Leclerc stated that she wished to purchase the clothes for $20. Leclerc then met with the seller and paid for the clothes with a $50 bill. The seller later became suspicious that the bill was counterfeit because it did not feel right. The seller brought the bill to the Presque Isle Police Department who confirmed the bill was counterfeit. The defendant faces up to 20 years in prison and a two hundred and fifty thousand dollar fine. She will be sentenced after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.