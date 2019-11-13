Presque Isle's Utilities District receives grant for wastewater treatment upgrades

A 15.6 million grant is coming to the Presque Isle Utilities District. Included in that grant is a 9.6 million dollar loan to do some upgrades to the waste water treatment facility.

According to Tim Hobbs, State Director; USDA Rural Development, the project will take around 3 to 4 years to complete. These upgrades come as new rules are being enforced by the Department of Environmental Protection. The rules change how Presque Isle treats the cities treatment plant residuals.

"Currently we’re experiencing increased flows when we have precipitation or snow melt so the additional clarifier will enhance that. We’ll be doing some sludge dewatering equipment that will enable us to thicken our sludge so that we will no longer be doing land spreading. We’ll be thickening the sludge and taking it to a landfill facility." Ross McQuade, Assistant Superintendent; Presque Isle Utilities District, said.

The senior project manager says this project has to be completed by Dec. 31st of 2022. We will have more on todays announcement coming up on a future edition of news source 8.