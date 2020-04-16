Canada U.S. border isn't opening any time soon for nonessential travel according to Prime Minister

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says relaxing Canada-U.S. border restrictions is still a long way off.

Trudeau says it will still be a “significant amount of time” before Canada can loosen such a restriction. U.S. President Donald Trump says the U.S. and Canada are “doing well” amid the pandemic and says the U.S.-Canada border will be among the first borders to open.

"We are having ongoing discussions on border issues, on supply chains with the United States all the time. We have an integrated economic relationship and a close people-to-people friendship within our countries that allowed us to move forward on closing the borders in a way that assured essential services and supplies continue to travel. We will continue to look at ways we can move forward to help each other deal with this pandemic. We recognize that it will be time still before we can loosen those border restrictions."

The U.S. and Canada agreed last month to limit border crossings to essential travel amid the pandemic but that agreement is due to expire April 19th.