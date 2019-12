There's a lot of activity in Washburn, with crews busy building Aroostook's next potato processing plant. Town Manager Donna Turner says it's been good for business elsewhere in the community and will be a great addition, once completed.

"McCrum's is going a long very well. It's a little city in itself over there right now, so a lot of construction workers and it's getting - it looks like it's getting pretty well closed in," says Donna Turner.