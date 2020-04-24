Production is resuming in two of the three paper machines at the Jay paper mill after last weeks explosion

JAY, Maine (AP) - A paper mill disabled by an explosion last week is resuming production in two of its three paper machines in Jay, Maine. The restart of Pixelle Specialty Solutions’ Androscoggin Mill followed a blast that happened April 15 in a kettle-like digester in which a slurry of wood chips, water and chemicals is transformed into pulp. An assessment of what caused the rupture continues. The company said Thursday that the two machines restarted Wednesday using pulp produced at two other Pixelle mills that is being supplemented by purchases from others. The mill employed 500 people at the time of the blast.