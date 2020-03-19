Professor talks benefits of using CBD

Once illegal to grow, because of its biological relationship to marijuana, hemp is now raised primarily for the production of CBD. Professor John Jemison, a soil and water quality specialist with the U-Maine Cooperative Extension, says studies have shown CBD is particularly helpful in patients who suffer from seizures. He says a drug has been developed from it for use in children with seizure disorders.

"That's what really triggered my interest because I had a seizure 15 years ago and I thought the only thing I know for sure is I didn't want to have another one," says Professor John Jemison.

