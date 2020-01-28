Program brings doctors and public together for once-a-month walk

Walk with a Doc is a community activity program that brings people together with local doctors for a once-a-month walk. The program is the brainchild of Dr. Andrew Lederman, a Physiatrist and Interventional Pain Doctor with Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital, who first heard of the idea while working in New York.

"Essentially it's a program where you bring doctors together and patients together outside of the clinical setting - the hospital and the clinic - where you can interact with them, be active, be positive, and sort of promote, you know, healthy living, which obviously helps promote healthy weight and, more importantly, just generalized health," says Dr. Andrew Lederman.

