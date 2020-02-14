Program brings fresh produce and more to your doorstep

Have you ever wished you could get farm-fresh produce, but don't have the time to drive from farm stand to farm stand to buy what you want? Dr. Roxanne Bruce saw a need and came up with a solution in the form of shopsmallfarms.com. The program markets products being sold by small farmers throughout The County, through a single website.

"We're doing a C-S-A delivered right to people's homes, so we pick up the food from the farms and then we take it, so I'm here to tell people, you know, if you can't go out yourself or if you want something from another part of the state, we'll order it and we'll deliver it right to your house," says Dr. Roxanne Bruce.