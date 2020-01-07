Seasonal depression focus of Community Health Talk at A.R. Gould Hospital

The darkness and cold of winter leaves many suffering the winter blues. It'll be months before the snow's gone and warm weather returns, but in the meantime, there's help available for those struggling just to make it through the day. The January 7th installment of Community Health Talk at A.R. Gould Hospital will focus on seasonal depression, which can affect people of any age.

"We're gonna talk about the signs and symptoms of this phenomena and how that may be impacting people in our community, and having a discussion around what are some of the things that folks can do to take care of themself if they see themself having some of these signs and symptoms that occur this time of year," says Chris Morse, Clinical Director of Residential Services at the Northern Lighthouse.

