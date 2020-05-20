Program promotes brain health through healthy lifestyles

It's said with age comes wisdom, but age can also bring memory loss. Sharon Berz, Director of Long-Term Services and Support at the agency, says that's why they've created a program to boost brain health. The program, called Brain Health, You Can Make A Difference, encourages participants to make healthy life choices. Doing so helps improve brain function.

"We talk about some of the basic foundations, including nutrition, making sure you exercise, making sure that you're sleeping well enough, making sure that you have contact with people around you, and that you find ways to stimulate your brain," says Sharon Berz.