Program provides support for individuals seeking road to recovery

An organization in Southern Aroostook is helping people with substance abuse disorders. One man is sharing his story of addiction, where he hit rock bottom before finding his way out and is now helping other people find recovery. Its the focus if this week's Intervention Aroostook with Shawn Cunningham.

For years, James Boyce was dealing with substance abuse disorder. But it wasn't until finding himself behind bars not once but FOUR TIMES that he realized something had to change....

James Boyce Facilitator, SMART RECOVERY, says

"The moment I knew I had to quit and get help and go into recovery was after three or four prison sentences it took me a long time to reach my bottom sort of speak this time out I've been out since last August I got introduced to Smart recovery at the Maine State Prison and thought it would be a really good program to have in the Houlton area."

And for more than a year, Boyce has spent his time working with Smart Recovery in Southern Aroostook helping to pay it forward and helping other people who've walked his path find their way into the light...into recovery. He says he's glad to see more community programs enacted to promote drug awareness and education. And he scoffs at people who say there's not a drug problem im the county community...

"I think that's a bunch of malarkey everywhere you go you can get whatever you want and its scary heroin's started to show up in the community and we've had meth here for a long time and so you throw those two together and who knows what can happen..."

Which is why he says he's committed to this work of helping others...And its clearly personal for him...

"People are dying left and right I've lost friends over the last year and I'm just trying to be part of the solution instead of part of the problem."

Boyce says he's thankful to the police and law enforcement for putting him behind bars. It was a rough road but it might have saved his life...

"Through my probation office he's helped me a lot motivating me to reach my full potential we've had a few spats in the past where incarceration was needed but now I'm here and I'm walking the line..."

On the straight and narrow and toward helping others to stay the same path.

And for more stories from Intervention Aroostook, check out our link on wagmtv.com.