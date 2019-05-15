Proposal Related To Outlawing Sex Discrimination Floating Through State Legislature

Posted:

Augusta, ME-- A proposal to amend the Maine Constitution to outlaw discrimination on the basis of gender appears doomed in the Democratic-controlled Legislature. The Maine House voted 87-54 Tuesday to support the amendment. That's short of the two-thirds support needed in both chambers for it to go to voters. At least two dozen states have enshrined the Equal Rights Amendment in their constitutions.

 