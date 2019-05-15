Augusta, ME-- A proposal to amend the Maine Constitution to outlaw discrimination on the basis of gender appears doomed in the Democratic-controlled Legislature. The Maine House voted 87-54 Tuesday to support the amendment. That's short of the two-thirds support needed in both chambers for it to go to voters. At least two dozen states have enshrined the Equal Rights Amendment in their constitutions.
Proposal Related To Outlawing Sex Discrimination Floating Through State Legislature
Augusta, ME-- A proposal to amend the Maine Constitution to outlaw discrimination on the basis of gender appears doomed in the Democratic-controlled Legislature. The Maine House voted 87-54 Tuesday to support the amendment. That's short of the two-thirds support needed in both chambers for it to go to voters. At least two dozen states have enshrined the Equal Rights Amendment in their constitutions.