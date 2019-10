The structure will house not only the community center but will provide space for the Community Cupboard. The building will be one level, to provide accessibility to all wishing to use it.

"We're going - looking roughly 15,000 square feet. It's gonna have a full-sized gym. It'll have a stage area. It'll have office space, storage space. It'll have meeting rooms, and bathrooms and changing areas," says Dave Cyr, Town Manager of Mars Hill.