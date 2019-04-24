LEWISTON, Maine (AP) – Prosecutors want to try a teenager as an adult for manslaughter in connection with a fatal park brawl that took place in Lewiston. Police have charged an adult and two teens in this case. The Sun Journal reports that prosecutors want to try the 17-year-old with manslaughter. The 23-year-old and a 13-year-old face misdemeanor assault charges.
Prosecutors want to try a 17-year-old as an adult with manslaughter
Posted: Wed 1:51 PM, Apr 24, 2019
More than $700,000 going towards Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians’ Domestic & Sexual Violence Advocacy Center