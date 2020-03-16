Public Health Threat of Coronavirus Forces Temporary Closures Throughout Aroostook County

Maine's governor has declared a state of civil emergency in response to the spread of the new coronavirus and called on residents of the state to avoid large gatherings. State officials say Democratic Gov. Janet Mills's proclamation was needed to authorize emergency powers to expand the state's response to the virus. The state now has seven confirmed cases after sitting at zero just days ago. Mills also strongly recommended ending all classroom instruction in public schools as soon as possible. The following are a list of closing throughout the county community...

RSU/MSAD 45 in Washburn; Limestone Community School; SAD 1 in Presque Isle; MSAD 20 in Fort Fairfield; Valley Unified schools MSAD 27, MSAD 33, and the Madawaska School Department (serving Fort Kent, Madawaska, St. Agatha and Frenchville regions); RSU 39 in Caribou and Limestone Community School have announced they are closed through March 27th due to the threat of the Coronavirus.

Here are the school lunch delivery sites and times:

MSAD #1 will be providing meals to students in a similar manner that we do in the summer. Meals will be available to any person 18 years old and younger. We will be offering lunch, Monday through Friday, at the following school sites.

Presque Isle High School – 11:00 – 12:00. Meals can be picked up at the nurses' office entrance.

Mapleton Elementary School – 11:00 – 12:00. Meals can be picked up at the main entrance.

Pine Street Elementary School – 11:00 – 12:00. Meals can be picked up at the main entrance.

Zippel Elementary School – 11:00 – 12:00. Meals can be picked up at the main entrance.

We will also be providing meals at the following community locations…

Birch Street Apartments – 11:00-11:30

Helen Noreen Apartments – 11:00-11:30

Carmicheal St. Apartments – 11:00-11:30

MicMac Community Center -11:00-11:30

Sargent Family Recreation – 11:00-11:30

THE Aroostook County Action Program is also closed...They announced quote "We regard the health and well being of our customers, staff and community as our number one priority. At the advice of medical professionals, and in an effort to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus, we have made the difficult decision to close all office and child care centers to the public from Monday, March 16, 2020 through Friday, March 27, 2020. Our team will continue to provide services remotely, when possible, in an effort to care for the families and individuals that depend on our services. If you have an appointment scheduled at one of our facilities, please note that we will be in touch with you to discuss remote services. For more information you can email our office at acap-info@acap-me.org or call 207-764-3721.

THE SARGENT COMMUNITY CENTER IN PRESQUE ISLE AND THE REC CENTER IN CARIBOU ARE ALSO CLOSED FOR THE NEXT TWO WEEKS OR SO.

UMPI announced they were implementing a policy that limits the use of its public spaces.

Starting Monday March 16th all public spaces at UMPI--including the Campus Center, Gentile Hall, the Center for Innovative Learning, and the Houlton Higher Education Center--will be closed to the general public. These spaces will remain available to students, faculty, and staff (as well as tenants at the Houlton Center) to allow them to continue utilizing services in these spaces. Students, whether they are among the small group that need to remain in the residence halls or are traveling from the local community, will have access to these facilities.

SEVERAL TOWN OFFICES WILL ONLY BE OPEN FOR A LIMITED HOUR BASIS AND ASK THAT PEOPLE ONLY COME IN FOR IMPORTANT MATTERS.