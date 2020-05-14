Public Market to open early in Presque Isle

The weekend's snow may have many people longing for summer festivities and garden-fresh produce. With so many activities postponed or cancelled, Galen Weibley, Economic and Community Development Director for Presque Isle, was thrilled to find out one event is not just returning again this year, it's starting early.

"We're super excited that the farm director actually reached out to me to move it up two weeks ahead of schedule. And they're looking to bring again affordable and fresh produce to the city residents of Presque Isle. So we're super excited that they're opening early and look forward to welcoming them these two weeks early," says Galen Weibley.

