FORT KENT, Maine - Chad Pelletier, an equipment operator with the department, says the crew were planning to do some upgrades to the tanker they use for street sweeping projects. A suggestion from their supervisor turned into a thank you to area businesses.
Public Works crew recognizes Fort Kent businesses with banner
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Wed 6:23 PM, May 27, 2020
FORT KENT, Maine - Chad Pelletier, an equipment operator with the department, says the crew were planning to do some upgrades to the tanker they use for street sweeping projects. A suggestion from their supervisor turned into a thank you to area businesses.