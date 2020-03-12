Public events have been temporarily suspended at state facilities in Augusta

Senate President Troy Jackson has announced public events have been suspended temporarily in the Hall of Flags and other public facilities in Augusta..

A social media post by Jackson states "Governor Janet Mills has declared an insurance emergency following the first presumptive positive case of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Maine. As presiding officers, Speaker Sara Gideon and I have decided to temporarily end public tours, concerts, events, and other large gatherings in the Hall of Flags. We will also be closing the viewing galleries in both the Senate and the House."

As of now, the seats in the Senate Chamber remain open to the public. The viewing gallery upstairs, which seats more people closer together, will be temporarily closed. Members of the press will still be able to be in the chamber and cover the senate.

Jackson says "It's important for all of us to do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as much as possible. I encourage you to follow Maine CDC, CDC and 211 Maine to stay up-to-date with information on how to keep yourself and your family healthy."