Public hearings to be held for Aroostook Agency on Aging's 2020-2024 area plan

Public hearings will be held on The Aroostook Agency on Aging’s 2020-2024 Area Plan on Aging draft document. The plan is a requirement of the Older Americans Act and helps identify the needs of older people in the County and how to address them over the next four years. The plan has to be approved by the State of Maine, Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of Aging and Disability Services. It will serve as a basis for planning, development and evaluation of programs, services, and advocacy efforts. The Agency is encouraging the public to attend the online meetings. They will be on June 23rd from 10 to 11AM and June 24th from 3 to 4PM. If you’re interested, contact the agency to receive an electronic meeting link.