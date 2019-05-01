Police Searching for Thief and Stolen Vehicle in Beardsley, N.B.

The West District RCMP Woodstock Detachment is asking for the public's help to locate a side-by-side vehicle that was stolen in Beardsley.

The side-by-side was last seen at a home on Beardsley Road on April 28, 2019. The homeowner discovered it was gone around 7:45 a.m. on April 30 and called police to report it stolen.

The side-by-side is described as a green camouflage 2015 Arctic Cat Prowler with New Brunswick licence plate XY8489.

Anyone with information about the stolen side-by-side, is asked to call the Woodstock RCMP at 506 325-3000. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.

