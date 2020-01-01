Quick response is being credited for extinguishing early morning fire at Northeast Pellets

A quick response is being credited for extinguishing a fire at Northeast Pellets before any damage could occur. Officials say they received a call around 6 this morning about a structure fire.

According to Don Bouley, Ashlands Fire Chief, he only had five firemen on call but thanks to mutual aid from Masardis, Portage and Mapleton, the fire was quickly located and knocked down. Bouley says when they arrived there was smoke and sparks coming from several sawdust conveyors.

Matt Bell is the President of Northeast pellets and explains what happened.

"The crew was doing their normal startup and one of the pieces of equipment that feeds the pellet machine had some sparks that come out of it. They were able to knock it down some here and in the same…at the same time they called Ashland fire and the fire department came and had help from a couple of the other surrounding towns and thanks to everybody quick work there was actually no damage at all."

Bell says there were no injuries and they were able to resume production later in the day.