RCMP investigating fatal collision

A 62-year-old man from Rivière-Verte, New Brunswick, has died following a single-vehicle collision.

Members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP responded to the crash on Rivière-Quisibis Road at around 9 p.m. on September 14th. The RCMP reports the victim's vehicle left the road and collided with a tree. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Speed and alcohol are believed to have been contributing factors, and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.