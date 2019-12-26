RCMP Investigating Break In Of Storage Facility

The West District RCMP is asking for the public's assistance with their investigation into a break, enter and theft at a mini-storage facility in Grand Falls, N.B.

Sometime between 12:50 a.m. on November 22 and 1:00 p.m. on November 23, 2019, someone broke into at unit at Kavanaugh Mini Storage on Highway 130. Several items, including tools, were taken.

Video surveillance shows two pickup trucks on the property at the of the incident. One is a newer model, black Dodge Ram towing an enclosed trailer, the other is a dark Dodge Ram with a light coloured cap. The RCMP would like to speak with the owners of these two vehicles.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may recognize either vehicle, is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.

