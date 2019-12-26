RCMP Investigating Theft of Firearms

The West District RCMP is seeking information from the public to assist in their investigation of a break, enter and theft from a cottage in Kedgwick, N.B.

Sometime between December 7 and December 21, 2019, someone broke into a cottage and shed and stole 2 firearms, ammunition and fuel. The firearms are a Cooey 840, 20 gauge shotgun and a CBC model SB, 410 gauge shotgun.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca