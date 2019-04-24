RCMP Need Help in Bringing Vandals to Justice

The St. Andrews RCMP is investigating several cases of vandalism in the town over the Easter weekend.

Between midnight and 2 a.m. on April 20, 2019, RCMP received a report of graffiti spray painted on a gazebo, a cube van and a dumpster at a resort hotel.

The investigation revealed other properties and several stop signs had been hit by the same style of graffiti.

On April 21, additional reports were received that a drive-thru restaurant, a gas station and a gate at a public park were also spray painted in a similar manner.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents, or other similar vandalism incidents in the St. Andrews area, please contact the St. Andrews RCMP at 506-755-1130. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.crimenb.ca.