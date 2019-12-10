RCMP Seeking Information About Shooting Incident

The Woodstock RCMP is seeking information from the public that could assist in their investigation of a recent incident where several shots were fired towards a residence in Somerville, N.B.

The incident occurred on December 3, 2019, at about 7:00 p.m. A vehicle would have pulled up in front of a home on Route 103 and a number of shots were fired from inside the vehicle towards the home. The home was occupied at the time, although no one was injured.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small, dark-coloured pickup truck. Following the shooting, it was seen travelling south on Route 103, and is believed to have turned left onto the Hartland Hill Bridge Road, before crossing the bridge into Hartland.

Police are asking anyone who lives along Route 103 between the Somerville Road and Route 130 who has video surveillance or trail cameras that would include the view of the roadway to review their recordings from the evening of December 3. If you have any images of a vehicle that matches the above description, please contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000.