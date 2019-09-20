RCMP arrest man wanted on warrant for firearm offense

A warrant was issued on August 15thin Woodstock Provincial Court for 30-year-old Dustin Allen Johnston, who was charged with carrying a firearm for a purpose dangerous to the public and for breach of probation. The charges stem from an incident in Aroostook in August during which a shot was allegedly fired.

On September 19th, at approximately 1 p.m., members of the West District RCMP located and arrested Johnston in Aroostook. He was held in custody and appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on September 20th.

He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on September 23rd at 1:30 p.m. He is expected to face additional charges.

