RCMP asking for help identifying person of interest in theft case

The Campbellton RCMP is seeking information from the public to help identity a person of interest in relation to an incident of theft in Campbellton, New Brunswick.

On December 23rd, 2019, police received a report of a theft that occurred at the Jean Coutu store on Water Street. Several items were taken from the store.

A surveillance photo shows a woman entering the store on December 20th, around 7:10 a.m. She is described as being approximately five-feet eight-inches (173 centimeters) tall, with long brown hair.

The police would like to speak to this woman and are asking anyone who recognizes her to contact the Campbellton RCMP at 506-789-6000. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.