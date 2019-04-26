RCMP Asking for Public’s Help to Identify Vehicles in Dangerous Driving Incident

The West District RCMP Saint-Léonard Detachment is asking for the public's help identifying the drivers of three vehicles involved in a dangerous driving incident near Saint-Basile that was captured on video.

On April 23, 2019, shortly after 10 p.m., three cars were observed merging onto the westbound TransCanada Highway at kilometre 21 near Saint-Basile. Two of the cars, a light-coloured Toyota Corolla and another light-coloured vehicle, drove side-by-side in the driving and passing lanes before slowing down. Two transport trucks behind the vehicles had to brake abruptly to avoid collisions. The third car had to pull onto the shoulder to avoid one of the transport trucks while merging onto the highway.

After the two cars slowed down, a passenger gestured out the window before the two vehicles rapidly accelerated. The third vehicle on the shoulder also sped off and rejoined the other two.

The incident was captured by a dashboard camera in one of the transport trucks involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West District RCMP Saint-Léonard Detachment at 506-473-3137.