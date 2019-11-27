RCMP investigate case of stolen rifle

The Keswick RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in relation to a break and enter in Tay Creek, New Brunswick, where firearms were stolen.

The theft would have occurred at a residence off Route 620 between 7 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on November 18th.

Two firearms were stolen from a locked cabinet inside the residence. They include:

- .22-calibre Wakefield rifle with a scope attached

- SKS .22-calibre semi-automatic rifle with a scope attached.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of these firearms or who has information about this crime is asked to contact the Keswick RCMP at 506-357-4300. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.