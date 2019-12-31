RCMP investigating a break and enter at the Centre Récréatif De St André

The West District RCMP is asking for the public's assistance with their investigation into a break, enter and theft at the Centre Récréatif De St André.

Sometime between 11 p.m. on December 12th and 10 a.m. on December 13th, someone broke into the business located at 455 Route 255 in Saint-André and stole multiple items, including three laptops.

Anyone with information about the break and enter or who may have been in the area and witnessed suspicious activity, is asked to call the Saint-Léonard detachment at 506-473-3137. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can provide your information through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.crimenb.ca.