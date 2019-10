On October 1st, just after 11 p.m., the Woodstock RCMP responded to a call of shots being fired at a residence on Elm Street in Canterbury, New Brunswick, south of Woodstock. No one was injured.

Anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP detachment at 506-325-3000. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or www.crimenb.ca.