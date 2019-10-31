RCMP investigating break-in at Saint Andre business

The Saint-Léonard RCMP is asking for the public's help to obtain information about a break, enter and theft that occurred at a business in Saint-André, New Brunswick.

Sometime between 9 p.m. on September 3rd and 8 a.m. on September 4th, someone broke into a business located in a garage on chemin de l'Église. A large quantity of tools and equipment were taken.

Some of the stolen items include: a 20-tonne hydraulic jack, air impact wrenches, various drills and grinders, a 20-volt grease gun, various wrenches, and welding equipment.

Anyone with information about the stolen items, or who may have been in the area and witnessed suspicious activity, is asked to call the Saint-Léonard detachment at 506-473-3137. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can provide your information through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.crimenb.ca.