RCMP investigating fatal house fire

The West District RCMP is investigating a fatal house fire at a residence in Pennfield, N.B.

On December 1, 2019, at approximately 1 a.m., the RCMP and the Pennfield Fire Department responded to a call of a fire at a residence on Highway 175.

An 18-month-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Two adults and two other children escaped the fire without injury.

The RCMP is working with the Provincial Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of the fire.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of the child's death.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.