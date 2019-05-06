RCMP investigating series of suspicious fires on Tobique First Nation

The West District RCMP is investigating a series of suspicious fires that occurred on Tobique First Nation, NB.

Just before 6 a.m on May 5th 2019, Tobique RCMP and the Tobique Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire on Elders Close Road. When investigators arrived on the scene, two newly built homes were on fire. One house was destroyed, the other was severely damaged. A couch on a nearby lawn was also set on fire, but the fire was contained and did not spread.

No one was injured. The investigation has determined the fires to be suspicious and related.

Anyone with information on the suspicious fires is asked to contact the Tobique First Nation RCMP at 506-273-5000. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).