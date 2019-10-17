RCMP investigating suspicious fire in St. Leonard

The West District RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in relation to a suspicious fire in Saint-Léonard, N.B.

Officials report on October 5th, around 4 a.m., the Saint-Léonard RCMP were called to the scene of a suspicious fire in a shed at the back of a residence on Cyr Street. The shed, along with some tools and a snow blower that were inside, were destroyed.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen anyone in the area prior to the start of the fire is asked to call the Saint Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).