RCMP investigating theft of all-terrain vehicle

The Saint Léonard RCMP is investigating the theft of an all-terrain vehicle from a residence in Rivière-Verte, and hoping someone from the public may have seen it.

The ATV is a red 2017 Can-Am Renegade 850 EFI. It has New Brunswick licence plate number XZ3289 and vehicle identification number 3JBMGAU26HJ000192.

It would have been taken during the overnight hours of December 4 to 5, 2019 from a garage on Chemin Rivière-Verte.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the ATV being moved or driven during that time, is asked to contact the Saint Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.

