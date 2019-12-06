RCMP investigating theft of all-terrain vehicle

The Saint Léonard RCMP is investigating the theft of an all-terrain vehicle from a residence in Rivière-Verte, and are hoping someone from the public may have seen it.

The ATV is a red 2017 Can-Am Renegade 850 EFI. It has New Brunswick licence plate number XZ3289 and vehicle identification number 3JBMGAU26HJ000192.

Officials say it would have been taken during the overnight hours of sometime between December 4th and 5th, from a garage on Chemin Rivière-Verte.

Riviere-Verte is located across the border from Grand Isle, Maine.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the ATV being moved or driven during that time, is asked to contact the Saint Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).