RCMP investigating theft of an ATV

The Clair RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in relation to the theft of an all-terrain vehicle from a residence in Baker-Brook, N.B.

According to a release from the RCMP, sometime after midnight on July 22nd, and 9 a.m. on July 23rd, a blue 2007 Polaris Sportsman 4x4 800cc with N.B. licence plate XR3272, was taken from the back of a residence on Des Ormes Street in Baker-Brook. Police believe whoever took the ATV would have driven it away along a nearby trail.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the ATV, or who may have information about this theft, is asked to call the Clair RCMP at 506-473-3137. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.crimenb.ca.