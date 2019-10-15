RCMP investigating theft of guns

The Woodstock RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in relation to a break, enter and theft of firearms in Avondale, New Brunswick.

The theft is believed to have occurred when a suspect or suspects broke into a residence on White Road sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on October 7th.

Seven firearms were stolen from a locked cabinet inside the residence:

- .22-caliber Savage rifle

- .22- caliber semi-automatic rifle

- Browning X-Bolt .338 rifle

- .22-caliber single-shot rifle

- Stagecoach double-barrel shotgun

- Remington .12-gauge pump-action shotgun

- .12-gauge single-shot shotgun

Ammunition for these firearms was also taken during the theft. Three guitars were also taken but were recovered on an ATV trail near Burnham Road in Florenceville.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of these firearms or who has information about this crime is asked to call the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.