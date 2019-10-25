RCMP investigating theft of skid steer loader in Florenceville-Bristol

The Woodstock RCMP is seeking information from the public that may help in their investigation into the theft of a skid steer loader in Florenceville-Bristol.

Sometime overnight from October 23 to 24, 2019, someone would have stolen the loader from outside of a business on Route 130.

The stolen equipment is a black and orange 2003 Thomas skid steer loader, model 255.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the loader, or who may be responsible for the theft, is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.

