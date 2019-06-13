RCMP investigating theft of tools

The Saint-Léonard RCMP is looking for information in relation to a theft of tools in Drummond, New Brunswick, last month.

On May 8th, at 8 a.m., police received a report of a theft of tools from a semi-truck and trailer that was parked in a field on Price Road. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 9 p.m. on May 4th and May 6th.

Some of the items taken include a Topcon laser and tripod, a Futtura MCR3 and machine receiver, a Parker portable hydraulic hose crimper, 50-foot hydraulic hose with fittings, and a Milwaukee battery grease gun.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP detachment at 506-473-3137. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or www.crimenb.ca.