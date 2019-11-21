RCMP investigating theft of vehicles from New Brunswick business

The Woodstock RCMP is investigating the theft of three vehicles from a Beardsley, New Brunswick business. Beardsley is located south of Woodstock.

On October 26th, at approximately 11:30 p.m., at least two people broke into Big Dog Equipment Sales on Dobie Road and stole a number of items, including three vehicles, a number of tools and fuel.

The vehicles stolen include a white, 2009 Ford Escape with New Brunswick license plate number NBR 949; an orange and black, 2011 Arctic Cat snowmobile F800, modified with an F1000 hood; and a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado, with New Brunswick license plate number CUE 511, which police believe has since been painted black.

Anyone with information about the theft, or who may have been in the area and witnessed suspicious activity, is asked to call the Woodstock detachment at 506-325-3000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can provide your information through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.crimenb.ca.