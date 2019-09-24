The Woodstock RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate a dirt bike that was stolen from a property in Florenceville-Bristol, New Brunswick.

The dirt bike was taken from a garage at a residence on Main Street sometime between 8:30 p.m. on September 18 and 5 p.m. on September 19, 2019.

It is described as a green 2017 Kawasaki KX250F with the serial number JKBKXTAC4HA007155.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the dirt bike, or who may have information about this theft is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.