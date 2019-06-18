RCMP looking for stolen boat and trailer

The Northeast District RCMP is asking for the public's help locating a stolen boat and trailer.

Both items were stolen from a private driveway on Savoie Street in Kedgwick, New Brunswick, sometime between 3 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on June 15th.

The boat is an aluminum, 2017 Alumacraft with an outboard motor. It is described as being steel silver in color.

The trailer is an aluminum 2017, Easy Hauler 1613-BG, with New Brunswick licence plate TRA943. The trailer is also described as being steel silver in color.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the boat and trailer, or who may have information about this theft, is asked to contact the Saint-Quentin RCMP at 506-235-2149, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.