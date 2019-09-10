RCMP looking for stolen side-by-side from a Florenceville-Bristol business

The West District RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate a stolen side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.

The vehicle was taken between 3 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. on August 31st, from a secure compound at a business on McCain Produce Road in Florenceville-Bristol, N.B.

The side-by-side is a camouflage, 2010 Case Scout side-by-side with New Brunswick licence plate number XY5 215.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this stolen side-by-side, contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.