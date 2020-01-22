RCMP recovers significant amount of stolen property

On January 16, 2020, members of the Oromocto RCMP, West District RCMP and the West District's RCMP'S Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Oromocto leading police to seize over 150 items.

On January 15,2020, members of the Oromocto RCMP received a report of an unwanted person at a residence on Onondaga Street. Once on scene, police discovered a significant amount of items that are believed to have been stolen.

A search warrant was executed the following day and police seized over 150 items.

Investigators are now working on identifying where the items may have come from, and believe they could be connected to a recent rash of break and enters in the Oromocto and surrounding areas.

No arrests have been made at this time as the RCMP continues their investigation.

