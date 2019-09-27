RCMP seek information following break, enter and theft

The West District RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft of a Nacawik, New Brunswick, business that occurred around 6:30 p.m. on September 22nd.

Police report a suspect drove over an embankment at North York Industries on Carleton Drive and into the compound of Topmar Building Supplies. Surveillance video shows that once inside, the suspect loaded the trailer with bags of Canawick hardwood stove pellets, bundles of pressure treated deck balusters, bundles of foundation Styrofoam and lumber, before leaving the compound by driving through the locked front gate.

The suspect is described as being 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall, with blond hair. The person was wearing a blue short sleeve shirt, multicolored shorts and had a red bandana over his face.

The suspect was driving a white, 2000 Ford F350 extended cab truck with New Brunswick licence plate CKW 995. He was hauling a black 2005 Bri-mar dump trailer with licence plate number TRC 914.

Both the truck and the trailer were previously reported stolen from the driveway of a residence on Kingsley Road in Estey's Bridge sometime between 11 p.m., on September 14th, and 8 a.m., on September 15th. At that time the truck had the licence plate number CLH 365.

Anyone with information on this break, enter and theft, or the theft of the truck and trailer, is asked to contact the Keswick RCMP 506-344-2006. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.