RCMP seek information regarding stolen pickup truck

The Woodstock RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a stolen pickup truck taken from a residence in Bedell, N.B.

The stolen vehicle is a grey 2011 Ford Ranger, with New Brunswick licence plate NCV 007 and the vehicle's identification number is 1FTLR4FE8BPA28863. The pickup truck has a decorative front licence plate with the words "happy happy happy" written on it.

The vehicle was stolen from outside a residence on Bull Road sometime between 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on November 22, 2019 and reported to police on November 24.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the truck since then, is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000. Information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.